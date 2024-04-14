"Wish you warmth, community, and joy": US President Biden, First Lady extend Baisakhi and Navratri wishes

Washington, DC [US], April 14 : US President Joe Biden and first Lady Jill Biden extended their greetings on the occasion of Baisakhi and Navratri on Saturday, wishing warmth and joy.

President Biden also extended his wishes for other festivals being observed across the world.

"To all those gathering around the world in celebration of Baisakhi, Navratri, Songkran, and the incoming New Year this week, Jill and I wish you warmth, community, and joy. Happy Bengali, Khmer, Lao, Myanmarese, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, Thai, and Vishu New Year!," President Biden posted from his official X handle.

Baisakhi is a festival marking the beginning of the harvest season and the establishment of Khalsa Panth. It is a time to gather, pray, and celebrate with love and happiness.

To all those gathering around the world in celebration of Vaisakhi, Navratri, Songkran, and the incoming New Year this week, Jill and I wish you warmth, community, and joy. Happy Bengali, Khmer, Lao, Myanmarese, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, Thai, and Vishu New Year! — President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2024

Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) is an important festival for the Sikh community, as it also marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year.

The spring harvest festival is majorly celebrated in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, bringing positive vibes filled with warm wishes people offer each other.

On the occasion of Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh-Ji, on January 9, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that December 26 would be marked every year as 'Veer Bal Diwas', to mark the martyrdom of the Sikh guru's two young sonsSahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh-Ji and Baba Fateh Singh-Ji.

Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. This year the festival started on April 9 and will end on April 17.

All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti'.

The occasion also marks the start of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar, and people in Maharastra celebrate it as Gudi Padwa, while Kashmiri Hindus observe it as Navreh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor