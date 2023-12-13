"With current service, we are extending to Indian public, visas can be issued in very short time": German envoy

New Delhi [India], December 13 : Highlighting the visa services provided by Germany to Indian citizens, the country's Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann has said that he is very proud that now, with the current service German Visa is extending to the Indian public, visas can be issued in a very short time.

He also noted that the visas that are now issued in a shorter span of time are much better than a year ago.

While speaking to ANI, Ackermann said, "We have in the last couple of weeks and months improved the visa service as such, that basically, your waiting time for an appointment is between two days and five days, actually."

"And that's India-wise. So basically, we are very proud that now with the current service, we are extending to the Indian public, visas can be issued in a very short time, much better than a year ago. And I think we'll crack this year... I'm very happy to tell you that on the visa front, things are much better than they were...," the envoy added.

On the India-Germany relationship, the envoy highlighted how German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited India twice this year. He attended the curtain-raisier of "Kerala Literature Festival" in Delhi on Tuesday.

"We are looking back at a wonderful year of a fantastic G20 presidency. India was a very gracious host and managed to come up with a fabulous summit in September. And that brought a lot of German ministers and the chancellor even twice to India last year," he told ANI.

"So I think we have seen a very lively year in our relationship. We have reached new heights in the relationship and I'm very confident that next year this will continue...," he added.

Earlier in September, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited India to attend the G20 Summit under India's presidency. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

The two leaders discussed ways to work together on issues including clean energy and innovation and work towards a better planet. PM Modi further thanked the German Chancellor for enriching the G20 Summit with his views.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and tweeted, "Very good meeting with @Bundeskanzler @OlafScholz in Delhi. Thanked him for enriching the G20 Summit with his views. Also discussed how India and Germany can continue working together in clean energy, innovation and work towards a better planet."

In May this year, PM Modi met German Chancellor Scholz, with the two leaders reviewing the progress in bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional developments and global challenges.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 49th summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in Japan's Hiroshima. During the meeting, PM Modi welcomed Germany's support for the India-EU trade and investment agreements, and for India's G20 presidency.

Sharing what transpired at the meeting, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X, "Ever growing India, Germany ties! PM @narendramodi met @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz of Germany at the Hiroshima @G7 Summit, the leaders reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral relations. Exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges."

