Wiz Khalifa Sentenced to 9-Months in Romanian Prison for Weed Possession

American singer and rapper Wiz Khalifa was sentenced to 9 months in prison in Romania due to drug possession. The jail term was announced on Thursday by a Ramanian court after a year he took part in a music festival in an Eastern European country.

38-year-old rapper, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, rose to prominence with his breakout mixtape “Kush Orange Juice.” Khalifa was stopped by Romanian police after allegedly smoking cannabis on the state during the ‘Beach, Please!’ Festival in Costinesti in July 2024, according to the news agency AP.

Also Read | Brown University Shooting Suspect Claudio Nevez Valente Found Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in New Hampshire.

According to reports, Khalifa smoked and hand-rolled a large cigarette containing weed while singing his hit "Young, Wild & Free." AP report, citing prosecutors, said that the American rapper was found in possession of more than 18 grams of cannabis, and that he consumed some on stage.