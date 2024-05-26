WMO warns of up to seven major hurricanes in North Atlantic in 2024

Geneva [Switzerland], May 26 (ANI/WAM): The UN World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has issued a warning for an "above average" hurricane season in the North Atlantic in 2024. Based on data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this would mark the ninth consecutive year of anomalies.

Typically, an average year sees 14 named storms with wind speeds exceeding 65 kilometres (40 miles) per hour. However, this year, 17 to 25 storms are expected, with four to seven of them potentially becoming major hurricanes, characterised by winds of at least 178 kilometres (111 miles) per hour. However, this year, 17 to 25 storms are expected, with four to seven of them potentially becoming major hurricanes, characterised by winds of at least 178 kilometres (111 miles) per hour. The usual average is three major hurricanes per year.

"It takes just one landfalling hurricane to set back years of socio-economic development. For example, Hurricane Maria in 2017 cost Dominica 800 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product," explained WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett.

The forecasted above-average hurricane season, lasting from 1st June to 30th November, is attributed to high ocean heat and the anticipated development of La Nina weather phenomenon, which leads to significant cooling of waters.

''We need to be especially vigilant this year due to near-record ocean heat in the region where Atlantic hurricanes form and the shift to La Nina conditions, which together create the conditions for increased storm formation," said Barrett. (ANI/WAM)

