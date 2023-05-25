Woman, 2 cops died in stabbing, shooting in Japan

Nagano [Japan], May 25 : Three people died including a woman and two male police officers, in a stabbing and shooting incident which involved a man in possession of a hunting rifle in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, Kyodo News reported.

According to the police, the man has camped in a nearby building. Another man has sustained injuries but his condition remains unknown, as he is very close to the building, where the suspect was spotted, and has yet to be rescued.

The episode began when police received an emergency call at around 4:25 pm (local time) about a man stabbing a woman in Nakano, northern Nagano Prefecture, as per Kyodo News. The police officers who rushed to the spot were shot.

Last, the suspect was spotted wearing camouflage clothing, a hat, sunglasses and a face mask.

The police have advised the residents to remain inside their homes and to avoid leaving for non-urgent reasons. Meanwhile, the children who were still at the local elementary and junior high schools were instructed to shelter in place.

The incident took place in an area dotted with homes and rice fields.

A local woman in her 30s said children playing out in the field immediately rushed back home as they were alerted about a man carrying a gun on the run, Kyodo News reported.

This is a developing story.

