'Wonderful initiative by PM Modi for bringing traditional medicine': Bhutan's Health Minister

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 17 : Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative for traditional medicine, Bhutan's Health Minister Dechen Wangmo said that integration of traditional and allopathic medicine is important as the world recovers from COVID.

“I would like to congratulate India for taking forward, especially the integration of traditional and allopathic medicines. It's very important as the world recovers from COVID and tries to rebuild the health system," Dechen Wangmo said while speaking about the G20 Health Ministers meeting held in Gujarat with ANI.

“It's a wonderful initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing traditional medicine in focus as we are discussing health for all agenda about traditional medicine,” she said.

Bhutan Minister also shared that Bhutan's healthcare system adopted both traditional and allopathic medicines and delivers them through the same infrastructure.

She said, “I'm happy to share the Bhutan experience where traditional and allopathic medicines are integrated and delivered through the same health structure. So if you were to go to Bhutan in a hospital, you will see allopathic medicine and traditional medicine in the same place under the same roof, our traditional medicine practitioners, Sovie Rippa practitioners are also trained under the same university.”

World Health Organisation (WHO) Traditional Medicine Global Summit was inaugurated in Gandhinagar on Thursday. In the Summit, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said India has a rich history of traditional medicine.

"India has a rich history of traditional medicine through Ayurveda, including Yoga which has been shown to be effective in alleviating pain," Tedros said.

Tedros, who arrived in India on Wednesday, added that traditional medicines are being sought by countries to deal with non-communicable diseases, mental health and treatment of many other ailments.

Today, the G20 Health Ministers’ meeting under the India presidency also kicked off.

The three-day meeting will focus on the three key priorities of the G20 Health Track, including health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response with a focus on anti-microbial resistance and One Health framework; Strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector with a focus on access and availability to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures (Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics); and Digital Health innovations and solutions to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor