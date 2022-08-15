Work of Mopa Airport to get completed in October: Goa CM

Panaji, Aug 15 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the work of Mopa International Airport will be completed by October 23 and later will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Inauguration of Mopa International Airport may have been delayed. But we are completing the work by October 23 and will inaugurate it at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Sawant said here.

He said that to provide employment to local youths at Mopa International Airport, several steps have been taken by the state government.

"We could start an aviation skill center there. Many youths have taken admissions and they have completed their training," Sawant said.

The Goa government had initially planned to inaugurate the greenfield International airport at Mopa between August 15 to 30, however it was delayed.

"International airlines want to sign an agreement with Goa. After Mopa is operational 150 flights may land in Goa," Sawant had earlier said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that many jobs will be created at the Mopa airport to work in various departments.

