Kabul [Afghstan], May 1 : The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations has vowed to carry out its mission in Afghstan regardless of any political gap, Afghstan-based Khaama Press reported.

Head of the UN World Food Programme in Afghstan, Hsiao-Wei Lee, stated on Thursday in Berlin, Germany, that the orgzation had no plans to leave the country.

"Humtarian aid is vital to most vulnerable people, including women, children and people with disabilities," she said, as quoted by Khaama Press.

Recently, a UNICEF representative in Afghstan said the orgsation, despite all challenges, stands with the women and children of Afghstan.

According to the UNICEF representative in Afghstan, 28 million people in Afghstan require humtarian aid and protection assistance, including 15 million children, Khaama Press reported.

The Afghstan government banned the UN aid workers from working, which has backlashed globally. The UN agencies urged the Taliban to lift the restriction on women working for humtarian orgzations, saying that it would be difficult to provide help to the country without female aid.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor