World inching closer to end plastic pollution at UNEA

By IANS | Published: March 1, 2022 10:48 PM2022-03-01T22:48:06+5:302022-03-01T23:00:08+5:30

Nairobi, March 1 With several draft resolutions submitted by nations, including India, the world is inching closer to ...

World inching closer to end plastic pollution at UNEA | World inching closer to end plastic pollution at UNEA

World inching closer to end plastic pollution at UNEA

Next

Nairobi, March 1 With several draft resolutions submitted by nations, including India, the world is inching closer to the historical resolution to end plastic pollution that is expected to be gavelled with the adjournment of the resumed fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :indiaNairobiIndiUk-indiaRepublic of indiaIndia indiaGia indiaIndia euUn environment assembly