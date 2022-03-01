World inching closer to end plastic pollution at UNEA
By IANS | Published: March 1, 2022 10:48 PM2022-03-01T22:48:06+5:302022-03-01T23:00:08+5:30
Nairobi, March 1 With several draft resolutions submitted by nations, including India, the world is inching closer to ...
Nairobi, March 1 With several draft resolutions submitted by nations, including India, the world is inching closer to the historical resolution to end plastic pollution that is expected to be gavelled with the adjournment of the resumed fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app