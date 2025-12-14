World leaders condemn shooting attack targeting Jewish community in Australia's Sydney

Rome, Dec 14 World leaders on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack targeting Jewish community at the Bondi Beach in Australia's Sydney and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

At least 12 people, including one shooter, were killed while 29 others, including two police officers, were injured in a shooting incident at Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, according to the police.

A second gunman is also among the injured and has been taken into custody.

New South Wales (NSW) Police has said that it has been declared as a terrorist incident, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News reported.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned violence and anti-Semitism and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

"I follow with deep sorrow the dramatic news coming from Sydney. In condemning once again with firm resolve every form of violence and anti-Semitism, Italy expresses its condolences for the victims and stands in solidarity with their loved ones, the injured, the Jewish communities, and renews its friendship with the Australian people," Meloni said on X.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer offered condolences to everyone affected by the attack in Bondi Beach and said that he is being updated about the developing situation.

In a post on X, Starmer said, "Deeply distressing news from Australia. The United Kingdom sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack in Bondi beach. I’m being kept updated on the developing situation."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed Europe's support for Australia and Jewish communities and offered condolences to the loved ones of the victims.

"Shocked by the tragic attack at Bondi Beach. I send my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. Europe stands with Australia and Jewish communities everywhere. We are united against violence, antisemitism and hatred," Von der Leyen said on X.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he is "shocked" by the distressing scenes at Bondi.

Sharing a statement on X, Luxon said, "Australia and New Zealand are closer than friends, we're family. I am shocked by the distressing scenes at Bondi, a place that Kiwis visited every day. My thoughts and thoughts of all New Zealanders, are with those affected."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has condemned the terrorist attack against the Jewish community in Sydney. He expressed Serbia's support for Jewish communities around the world.

"Serbia condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack against the Jewish community in Sydney, carried out during a Hanukkah gathering. Terrorism and antisemitism have no place in our world. The Republic of Serbia stands firmly with Jewish communities everywhere and remains unequivocally committed to the safety and dignity of its Jewish citizens," Vucic said on X.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack on Jewish community in Sydney who had gathered to celebrate Hanukkah and expressed support for Jewish community around the world.

In a statement shared on X, Guterres wrote, "I am horrified and condemn today’s heinous deadly attack on Jewish families gathered in Sydney to celebrate Hannukah. My heart is with the Jewish community worldwide on this first day of Hannukah, a festival celebrating the miracle of peace and light vanquishing darkness."

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that she is "horrified" to see the images that have emerged from the attack in Sydney and expressed sympathies with the victims and Jewish community.

"Absolutely horrified to see the images emerging of the appalling attack on so many people on Bondi Beach as Hannukah celebrations began in Sydney. All my thoughts are with the victims and the wider Jewish community in Australia and beyond. This light will not be extinguished," Metsola wrote on X.

The Netherlands Foreign Minister David van Weel also expressed solidarity with the people of Australia following the attack in Sydney.

In a post on X, van Weel wrote, "Shocking reports from Bondi Beach, Sydney. My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and everyone affected by this ruthless attack during Hannukah celebrations. We are monitoring the situation closely. The Netherlands stands with our Australian friends."

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott termed the events at Bondi Beach "absolute atrocity" and horror for the victims. He said that there should be no place for such kind of incidents in Australia.

"The events at Bondi Beach are an absolute atrocity. A horror for the victims and a massive escalation of the hatred directed at Australia’s Jewish community. There should be no place in Australia for the kind of evil we’ve seen this evening. Thank God one bystander heroically intervened showing the good side of our country. I am praying for all those affected at this time," Abbott wrote on X.

A senior law enforcement official has identified one of the gunmen as Naveed Akram from Sydney's Bonnyrigg, ABC News reported.

Authorities said that there is no longer an active threat; however, they asked people to avoid the area.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese chaired a National Security Meeting and termed the shooting a "devastating terrorist incident".

He said, "This afternoon, there has been a devastating terrorist incident at Bondi at the Hanukkah by the Sea celebration."

He said, "This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith."

He called the incident an "act of evil antisemitism, terrorism" that has struck the heart of the nation.

He added, "An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian."

