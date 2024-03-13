World Sindhi Congress General Secy raises concern over religious extremism

Geneva [Switzerland], March 13 : The General Secretary of World Sindhi Congress Lakhu Lohana participated in the Symposium on Religious Extremism and Terrorism in Africa and Asia held in Geneva.

The event highlighted the intricate details of how Pakistan methodically instigates religious violence in its people.

Lohana during the press conference stated, "In the entire world there are several factors, interest groups, facilitators, geopolitical interest holders who support religious extremism and violence. But, in the current situation, there is no other country in the world that uses it to that extent, and with that effectiveness as Pakistan does. This did not start in the 70's or 80's, it had started from day one. When our leaders fought to state that Sindh, Pashtun, and Baloch are separate nations. And languages like Sindhi, Balochi and Pakhtun are our mother tongues. They (Pakistani administration) said, No, these people are Kafir's infidels, they are against Islam and they should be hanged. Hence, they (freedom fighters) spent years behind bars."

He further stated that "this ideology over the period has become more powerful and lethal. No other country uses religious extremism as a state policy both internally and externally. Internally they use it against us, and externally they use it as per their geostrategic interests. Over the period they have created several extremely violent and poisonous outfits, and they support them, the whole world knows. They also use thousands of Madrasas who propagate this education for using religious extremism. They have created millions of zombies who are ready to kill and die."

Raising concerns of blasphemy further, Lohana referred to the incident of the lady who was tortured because of having some Arabic writings on her dress and blasphemy verdicts given against kids below 15 years of age.

He further commented that "Societies, develop over time, there are differences, and then people understand and live together. Take India as an example of India, they have created a social fabric and they live together. They (Pakitan) have destroyed, the religious minorities, every day is a nightmare for them, they are living in an atmosphere of fear of persecution".

Further, demanding and emphasizing the international human rights entities to take action he mentioned, "those tactics that have been systematically developed by state cannot be undone by our lectures. And there is a need for serious effort, and only the international community can make that effort. And religious extremism is not just there, but it is spreading like fire. And if you don't want to help us, don't help us help yourselves. As within 25 years, religious extremism will spread violently."

