World's Most Expensive SIM Card Bought In Dubai, Amount Will Shock You

It is said that if you have money, you can buy whatever you want, which is believable after what happened in Dubai. Millionaires and billionaires of Dubai want what they want, and they’re willing to pay for it. Dubai is known weird for records that no one can imagine. Dubai has a record of the most expensive number plate, the longest cantilevered building in the world, and now it has set a new height as it becomes the world's most expensive SIM card. Yes, you read that right. Dubai holds the record for the most expensive mobile SIM card.

This SIM card cost more than most cars and even home and boats, yes someone paid whooping 3.2 million AED which Indian rupees is 7,27,05,528.58 Rs for one, for a DU SIM card.

Features of SIM card.

The first special thing about it is that it has a number that wealthy people in the UAE seem to love. This number is often seen on record-breaking license plates mentioned earlier. Secondly, SIM card has many consecutive numbers, making it easy to remember.