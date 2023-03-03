World's top luxury superyachts gather for Dubai International Boat Show 2023

By Shaneer N. Siddiqui

Dubai, March 3 The biggest edition of the Dubai International Boat Show 2023 is officially underway and some of the world's leading superyacht brands have docked their latest and most luxurious vessels yet at Dubai Harbour for the five-day event.



Superyachts are in high demand in the region, with exhibitors at the Dubai International Boat Show reporting that the five-day event is attracting buyers from all around the world.

New launches and exciting concepts evidenced this growth period, as more than 44 global and regional launches are expected to take place throughout the week, while more than 1,000 of the biggest names and brands in the marine industry are showcasing their latest innovations from 54 different countries.

Beneteau, BehneMar Yachting, De Antonio, Ferreti, Gulf Craft, Lagoon, Ocean Independence, Riva, Sanlorenzo, Silent Yachts, Sunreef and Sunseeker Gulf among many others are unveiling brand new and innovative vessels. Amongst the incredible line-up, the largest in both length and price tag is OceanIndependence's 68m Soaring, valued at AED 350 million.

Talking to , UAE's largest yacht-maker Gulf Craft chairman Mohammed Hussein Alshaali said that, "the yacht industry was the only luxury industry, which was growing even during the Covid period because this market was developed as a safe haven from the land and pandemic, a luxury quarantine". He informed that during Covid Gulf Craft received a big number of orders for different size of yachts and it is continuing even after the pandemic. UAE is growing as a hub for super and luxury yachts in terms of development and repairing both. Gulf Craft is one of the top seven shipyards in the world."

Gulf Craft officially unveiled its highly-anticipated Majesty 111 and the surprise new addition, Nomad 101. Abeer Al Shaali, Deputy Managing Director at Gulf Craft, said DIBS 2023 has been "phenomenal" so far. "We're seeing a huge influx of crowds, some of whom are visiting us for the first time, which is really exciting. The two yachts we brought to the show have already been sold, and we have many serious leads looking at making purchases. I don't think we'll leave here without selling at least three or four yachts," Al Shaali added.

Silent Yachts, the world's first ocean-going production yachts powered by solar energy, is also reported as an impressive event, says Ahmed Almousawi, General Manager, Silent Yachts. "Everyone is wild about our product because it's the first electric yacht in the world," he said. "Many people do not know that such a thing already exists, yet we have 16 of them in the water worldwide and 26 currently in build. Many people are proud to bring this product to the region, and we have several interested clients that are planning to visit our headquarters in Mallorca to take things forward."

Italian yacht manufacturing company Azimut returned to the Dubai International Boat Show this year, exhibiting the Gulf Premiere Fly 68, the Fly 53, and larger vessels the S10 and Grande 27M. "The Dubai International Boat Show is an appointment we can't miss. We have created an extremely robust and widespread network of professional and exceptionally high-level service points, ensuring we offer our yacht owners outstanding, dedicated service," Enrico Chiaussa, Azimut Head of Sales for Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, said.

Another debut at the five-day event came via BehneMar Yachting, as the superyacht consultancy and official dealer for Cigarette boats in the Middle East introduced the region's first Cigarette power performance boat, a move that Tim Trenker, Chief Executive Officer, BehneMar Yachting predicts will "rock the market in the weeks, months and years to come." He said: "We are very pleased with Dubai International Boat Show. I see a lot of further growth potential, and I forecast that we'll soon be using both sides of the marina one just for superyachts and one for yachts under 34 or 40 metres."

The show's new location was also welcomed by Bush & Noble, regional distributor for Sunseeker Gulf, which is exhibiting Sunseeker 74 and Sunseeker 65. Brett Noble, Co-Founder of Sunseeker Gulf, said: "The event so far has been fantastic. As Bush & Noble, we've been attending the Dubai International Boat Show for 10 years and we've seen the evolution over that period particularly since the show moved to Dubai Harbour. This year, we're getting a lot more feedback and buyers than we have in the past. In fact, we've had at least half a dozen serious leads in 24 hours."

Other new vessels launched at the event by some of the world's most notable superyacht brands include the Beneteau Grand Trawler 62, De Antonio D46, Ferretti Yachts 780, Lagoon Catamarans SEVENTY 8, Riva 88' Folgore, and the Riviera 72 also debuted during day one of the show. In addition, Sanlorenzo Yachts premiered the 110 as well as the SL86, and Sunreef Yachts revealed its 60 Power Eco and its Eco 80.

