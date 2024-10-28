X Account of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Suspended Amid War With Israel

The X, formerly known as Twitter, account of Iran's supreme leader and Imam Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been suspended after two tweets. The latest post on Sunday read, "The Zionist regime made a mistake, and erred in its calculation regarding Iran. We will make it understand what power, ability, initiative and desire the Iranian nation has."

The Hebrew language post of Khamenei came on Saturday, reading, "In the name of Allah the merciful." Both posts came after Israel's strikes on Iran's military targets last week.

Khamenei had said that Israel's airstrikes on Iran should not be magnified nor downplayed. While Israel would like to amplify the impacts of its actions against Iran, Khamenei said on Sunday, adding it would also not be right for Iran to dismiss the strikes as insignificant, CNN reported.

"They're making a miscalculation concerning Iran," he said in comments published on his website. "They still haven't been able to correctly understand the power, capability, ingenuity, and determination of the Iranian people. We need to make them understand these things."