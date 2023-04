'I am doing many things for the first time in 'Imlie',' says Megha Chakraborty

Mumbai, April 29 Actress Megha Chakraborty is excited to be part of the popular show 'Imlie', especially now when the show has taken a leap of five years. The actress spoke about the challenges and new twists in the life of her character.

She said: "The story has a freshness when a leap happens. There are many changes in the lives of Imlie and Atharva (Karan Vohra). Both of them are separated and Imlie doesn't know that Atharva is alive. On the other hand, Atharva knows everything, but is angry and is living alone with Cheeni (Seerat Kapoor). The story this time will be all about how they meet and Imlie's reaction when she gets to know that Atharva is staying with Cheeni. There is more drama and masala in the story. This is the advantage of a leap that you get to see the freshness along with a progression of the storyline."

Whether she has any apprehension playing a mother for the first time in the show, she said: "As Megha, there were many questions which came in my mind. As there is a kid of mine in the show now, I think this thinking is quite old now. This is my 6th show and first time I am playing the role of a mother. I have donned the pregnant look for the first time and have done the delivery scene in the hospital for the first time. There are so many things which I am doing for the first time in the leap of 'Imlie'.

She added: "I am happy, excited. I am not scared to be typecast as today people see the character. If you are playing a character and the story demands playing a mother, then you should do it. The leap is for the betterment of the show."

Megha even suffered physical exhaustion while shooting the leap of 'Imlie'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor