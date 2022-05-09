Xi calls on Europe to grasp its security in its own hands

Europe should 'grasp its security in its own hands', said Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday as the Chinese leader tried to split the transatlantic ties amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The two leaders had an in-depth and candid exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Showing a sense of worry about Europe's closer ties with the US amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Xi said the European side needs to bear in mind the long-term stability of Europe, and promote a solution in a responsible manner. "The security of Europe should be kept in the hands of Europeans themselves."

"Under the current circumstances, it is particularly important for the two countries to maintain sound and steady growth of bilateral ties and better harness the stabilizing, constructive and steering role of this relationship. This not only serves the interests of the Chinese and German peoples but will also contribute significantly to world peace and tranquility," said Xi.

He said there is no change in China's commitment to developing ties with Germany.

The two sides should tap the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation, and actively explore cooperation in new technologies including environmental protection, trade in services, artificial intelligence and digitalization, he said.

Xi expressed his hope for Germany's active support for and participation in the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, with a view to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Chinese President also underscored that China and the EU are comprehensive strategic partners and each other's opportunities and that the two sides have far more common interests than differences. "China supports the strategic autonomy of the EU," he said.

Calling for greater cooperation between the two countries, Xi expressed his hope for Germany to play a positive role in the steady and sound development of China-EU relations.

According to Xinhua, Scholz noted the very good development of Germany-China relations in recent years and called on the two sides to carry forward the good tradition and keep up the sound momentum of bilateral relations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor