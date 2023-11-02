Yogesh Tripathi’s historical adventures deepen his connection to ancient traditions

Mumbai, Nov 2 Actor Yogesh Tripathi has a deep fascination for historical monuments and enjoys delving into the captivating world of historical exploration, gaining knowledge about these places.

Yogesh discovers profound joy in unravelling the mysteries of the past. On his fascination with exploring historical monuments, Yogesh shared: "Ever since my school days, I have been enchanted by history and ancient places. When I read about palaces and forts, I'd imagine visiting them someday. Back then, I couldn't, being young and limited. But now, I'm chasing that dream."

"When I travel, I make sure to visit historic sites. These trips have deepened my connection to ancient traditions, offering a glimpse into bygone lifestyles. Exploring various cultures during these journeys, I feel connected to my heritage, believing history makes us a part of something bigger. India's beauty is enhanced by its historical monuments," he said.

Yogesh further said: "I've explored many forts and palaces, the latest being the Gwalior Fort, known for its rich history, especially the 'Man Mandir' and Gujari Mahal palaces. Tomar Rajput ruler Man Singh Tomar built these. Gwalior Fort, one of India's oldest, is famous for its architecture and history. I dedicated time to exploring it and capturing its beauty."

"Despite attending a late-night Navratri event in the city, I woke up early to enjoy the fort at sunrise. This year, I organised a family trip to Udaipur to ensure my children appreciate these wonders. I hope these visits spark their curiosity, and I'll always have companions to explore history with me," he added.

He is currently seen as Daroga Happu Singh in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'. The show airs on &TV.

