Young doctors stage strike in Gilgit Baltistan over retirement age increase

Gilgit Baltistan (PoK), October 7 : Doctors in the illegally occupied region of Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday launched a strike, primarily led by young doctors, in protest of the government's failure to address their grievances.

The main bone of contention is the government's decision to increase the retirement age for doctors to 65, a move the protesting doctors deem draconian and unjust.

The strike, affecting both outpatient departments (OPDs) and private clinics, aims to press for a resolution and protect junior doctors' career prospects.

Dr Nasreemullah, President of the Young Doctors Association in Diamer, expressed his discontent, saying, "The assembly is there to make laws and not there to arbitrarily push draconian laws. No civil department anywhere has such a provision where a 65-year-old is allowed to serve in a government department, but, in order to profit a few, this unjust law has been brought. If something of this nature happens then resistance from people will come."

The doctors' protest began approximately one and a half months ago, including a two-day token strike, prompting the government to establish a committee to address their concerns.

However, despite clear directives, the Chief Secretary of Gilgit Baltistan has openly defied the Chief Minister and the cabinet's orders, exacerbating tensions.

"While the Chief Minister is the real authority in the region, the Chief Secretary is openly defying his orders and is hell-bent on inducting retired doctors once again. So, we have decided to launch a widespread strike. Everything from OPDs to private clinics will remain shut," stated one of the protesting doctors.

The doctors argue that this decision will hinder the promotions of junior medical professionals and claim that no other civil department in the region or any other province in Pakistan enforces such a rule.

They contend that it should not be implemented in Gilgit Baltistan, which has long struggled for equal rights and recognition as a province.

Gilgit Baltistan has been under Pakistan's control for over seven decades. The ongoing doctors' strike is the latest manifestation of the region's resistance to perceived injustices.

The government has yet to provide a concrete solution to the doctors' demands, leaving the healthcare system in the region in a state of uncertainty as the strike persists.

As the standoff continues, the people of Gilgit Baltistan continue their struggle for equal rights and equal representation.

