YouTube, Google donate USD 15 million for LA fire relief

Los Angeles [US], January 16 : Video-sharing company, YouTube on Thursday announced that Google and they are contributing USD 15 million to provide relief in Los Angeles in support of their creator community.

Emergency Network Los Angeles, American Red Cross, Center for Disaster Philanthropy and Institute for Nonprofit News would be recipients of the relief.

In a post on X, YouTube announced, "YouTube and Google are contributing $15 million to organizations via Google.org to provide immediate relief in LA in support of our creator community. Recipients include Emergency Network LA, Red Cross, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, and the Institute for Nonprofit News, with more to come. http://yt.be/LA"

YouTube and @Google are contributing $15 million to organizations via https://t.co/JglkfG3Qn5 to provide immediate relief in LA in support of our creator community. Recipients include @ENLA_VOAD, @RedCross, @funds4disaster, and the @INN, with more to come. https://t.co/rIi9VcNpmU pic.twitter.com/RMsEtGjLBL— YouTube (@YouTube) January 15, 2025

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, assured everyone in Los Angeles of his support.

In a post on X, he said, "To all of our employees, the YouTube creator community, and everyone in LA, please stay safe and know we're here to support."

To all of our employees, the YouTube creator community, and everyone in LA, please stay safe and know we’re here to support. https://t.co/s3KtVcYz7x— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 15, 2025

California was granted more federal funding to help with public infrastructure repairs following a week of devastating wildfires, CNN reported, quoting the governor's office on Wednesday (local time).

The Federal Emergency Management Agency grant will help with debris removal, and with rebuilding roads and bridges, public utilities, and other public works projects damaged by the fires, the announcement said.

CNN reported that damage inspections for impact from the Palisades Fire are 30 per cent completed, but there's no confirmed dates for reopening closed areas where the teams are working.

"We are in constant communication with relevant agencies to assess when repopulation will be feasible," Commander Christine Coles of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at a Wednesday news conference.

Winds are forecast to strengthen across Southern California on Wednesday, exacerbating the already perilous wildfire conditions in Los Angeles. The National Weather Service warned that the gusts, which are expected to peak between 3 am and 3 pm local time, could worsen ongoing fires that have claimed at least 25 lives and left 24 others missing, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor