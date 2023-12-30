Zac Brown, Kelly Yazdi split after 4 months of marriage

Los Angeles, Dec 30 Country music star Zac Brown and his wife Kelly Yazdi are going their separate ways after four months of marriage.

The Zac Brown Band lead singer, 45, and Yazdi, 32, announced they are divorcing in a joint statement on Friday, reports People magazine.

“We are in the process of divorce,” the pair told TMZ. “Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.”

Fans began speculating the pair may have separated after the model deactivated her Instagram and rejoined the social media platform without using her married name, the outlet reported. They are currently not following each other and Brown no longer appears on Yazdi’s account.

As per People, the estranged couple got married in August in Georgia. The country star had popped the question to the actress. "He proposed in Hawaii a while ago," a source told People at the time. "It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private."

Brown was previously married to jewellery designer Shelly Brown. The pair announced their split in October 2018 after 12 years of marriage.

