Zambian President calls for fair, inclusive global system

Lusaka, Sep 5 Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has called for a fair and inclusive global system in which all countries are treated equally.

During a ceremony in the national capital of Lusaka on Thursday to receive letters of credence from newly accredited ambassadors to Zambia, Hichilema emphasised the need for a rules-based international order grounded in fairness and mutual respect, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Zambian president said no country should consider itself above others, adding that global interdependence means every country's actions have an impact on others.He pointed out that ongoing conflicts and instability in some parts of the world have had spillover effects, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in promoting peace.

Hichilema said supporting the development of poorer countries is in the global community's interest, as doing so would address the root causes of challenges such as illegal migration from Africa to Europe.

"The Zambian government is prioritizing trade and investment to grow the economy and create opportunities at home," he said.

Hichilema also called for peaceful resolutions to conflicts such as those in Europe and the Middle East, warning that such wars disrupt global trade links.

Reaffirming Zambia's commitment to global peace, the president said, "Instability anywhere is instability everywhere."

Earlier in August, Zambia called on African countries to act with urgency in easing restrictions on air travel by opening up the skies to ensure smoother and more efficient air connectivity across the continent.

