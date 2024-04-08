Zayed higher organisation participates in 2nd edition of 'Ramadan Together' initiative

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 8 (ANI/WAM): Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination participated in the second edition of the "Ramadan Together" initiative, launched by the Emirates Blood Donation Association, continuing the campaign launched last year.

The initiative aims to raise awareness among drivers before Iftar, urging them to adhere to traffic rules by following speed limits, maintaining safe distances while driving, and paying attention when approaching pedestrian crossings at intersections and traffic signals to reduce accidents under the slogan "Drive safely to arrive safely".

This initiative is also part of the association's strategic plan, which encourages individuals of all ages and diverse institutions in their services to the community and volunteer work, celebrated annually during Ramadan, coinciding with Zayed Humanitarian Day, a day on which the UAE commemorates the anniversary of the death of its founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, honouring his legacy in humanitarian and charitable work.

The initiative aims to distribute approximately 250,000 Iftar meals at three traffic intersections in Al Ain and Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi.

Over 50 volunteers participated in this initiative at each intersection, in addition to volunteers from various regions, where the daily number of volunteers reaches 450, and volunteers from participating institutions.

The association and the volunteer team undertake several initiatives to pack boxes throughout the month to allow senior citizens, children, and people of determination to participate in this initiative under conditions that consider their health status and capabilities while ensuring their safety.

In conjunction with several events during March, symbolic gifts were distributed to drivers on Happiness Day, Mother's Day, World Down Syndrome Day, and World Autism Day.

Abdullah Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation, emphasised that people of determination are an important part of society, and their contribution to this humanitarian work through volunteering is appreciated.

He praised the objective of the initiative and expressed gratitude to the Emirates Blood Donation Association and the organisers of the initiative for their cooperation with the organisation, indicating that it seeks to instill good morals and love for charity in the hearts of its members.

On his part, Ali Al-Ansari, President of the Emirates Blood Donation Association, stated that this work represents the collaboration and concerted efforts of several entities coming together to deliver what we offer today to society.

Al-Ansari also praised the significant support provided by Agthia, Rabdan Academy as a strategic partner, Abu Dhabi Police, the Community Development Department, the Family Care Authority, Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center, and Target Sport Company as partners in this work. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor