Zayn Malik is raising his daughter on a farm to shield her from public eye

Los Angeles, July 16 Singer Zayn Malik hopes to give his daughter "some chance of a normal childhood" away from paparazzi.

The former One Direction star, 30, shares two-year-old Khai with supermodel Gigi Hadid, 28, and explained the decision to raise their little girl primarily on the Pennsylvania farm the model shares with her sister Bella Hadid, 26, was so that she wouldn't be thrown into the limelight and to give the opportunity to choose if she wants to live that life, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I didn't want her to have to be like exposed to that because she didn't choose it, you know, like it was a choice that I made. So I was like, we need to get out of here so that she can have. Some chance of like a normal childhood, you know, where there's not cameras flashing in affairs constantly," he said in his first interview in six years on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

The 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' hitmaker says it is possible to be famous and have a place where you can find "sanctuary." He added, "I just trying to give her an option, you know, so it's like a choice for her, like if she wants to be away from it, she can be out here. Like because I am a famous person and I get sanctuary, you know, I'm saying so."

Gushing about how his life has improved since becoming a dad and how he wanted to "set an example" for Khai, he said in the trailer clip for the interview, "Since I've had my daughter the main thing in my life is trying to be a good example to her. That's why I'm even doing this interview."

"I used to get a lot of anxiety around doing a conversation like this but I want her to be able to look at me and say, 'My dad's doing this.' I keep being told I'm telling dad jokes and I'm leaning into it it's okay, it's cool."

"People just look at me like I'm a weirdo and I'm like, 'Well, I'm a dad now so I'm allowed to tell these jokes!' I think we all get to a certain point in adult life where everything sort of seems vague and grey and boring and she's brought that colour back to my life for me."

