Zelensky signals readiness to develop revised peace plan into 'deeper agreements'

Kyiv, Nov 26 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the peace plan prepared by Ukraine and the United States in Geneva could be developed into "deeper agreements."

In an address on Tuesday, Zelensky said he had discussed the plan with Ukraine's negotiating team. "The principles in this document can be developed into deeper agreements. And it is in our shared interest that security is real," he said.

He also voiced hope for continued active cooperation with the US side and US President Donald Trump, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, said Zelensky wants to meet with Trump to finalize a joint agreement on the terms for ending the Ukraine crisis, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Ukrainian and US negotiators reached agreement in principle on most aspects of the US-proposed peace plan, Yermak said, noting that the document was significantly modified from the original 28-point US proposal. However, Zelensky hopes to negotiate territorial issues directly with Trump, Yermak added.

Earlier on Sunday, representatives from the United States, Ukraine and European countries met in Geneva as the White House pushed for agreement on the 28-point plan.

Following a meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and national security advisers from Britain, France and Germany, the Ukrainian side held bilateral talks with the US representatives.

It's reported that Sunday's Geneva meeting was attended on the US side by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, with Zelensky's office chief Andriy Yermak leading the Ukrainian delegation.

According to a joint statement issued by the White House on Sunday night, the talks between US representatives and Ukrainian officials in Geneva made "meaningful progress toward aligning positions."

