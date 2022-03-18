Zelenskyy, Macron discuss France's support for Ukraine over phone

By ANI | Published: March 18, 2022 05:35 AM2022-03-18T05:35:59+5:302022-03-18T05:45:07+5:30

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that he held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss France's support for Ukraine.

"Discussed the support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression, especially in the defense sphere," Zelenskyy tweeted.

According to him, during the talks, a special emphasis was put on the continuation of peaceful dialogue aimed at ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"We must strengthen the anti-war coalition," Zelenskyy said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Tags :Emmanuel MacronVolodymyr ZelenskyyZelenskyyVolodimir zelenskyVladimir zelenskyy