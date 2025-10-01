Zohran Mamdani faces skepticism from Democrats despite key endorsements in NYC mayoral race

New York [US], October 1 : Zohran Mamdani, who won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary in June, is facing continued skepticism from within his own party even as he attempts to broaden his appeal to moderates and business leaders, The Hill reported.

While Mamdani remains the favourite in the race against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, his "democratic socialist" label, positions on Israel and limited political experience have raised concerns, particularly among Democratic lawmakers from New York. According to The Hill, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have yet to endorse his candidacy.

"I think a lot of people were willing to give him the benefit of the doubt if he went out there and talked about some of these concerns but he really hasn't done that," one prominent New York fundraiser told The Hill. "If he was really changing minds, one has to wonder why the Democratic leaders in Washington still haven't gotten behind him." The fundraiser added: "I think people wonder if he's really checking the boxes or if he's really listening."

Republican strategist Susan Del Percio, who is based in New York and does not support President Trump, echoed these concerns. "A strong nominee would be able to have gotten the endorsements already from all the major lawmakers from New York. These should not be tough things," Del Percio said. "The fact that this hasn't happened is revealing of his inexperience as a politician and as an executive." She added: "He just doesn't have the basic understanding."

The race became more competitive after New York City Mayor Eric Adams dropped out this week, giving a potential boost to Cuomo and Sliwa, according to a recent CBS News poll. The contest could tighten further if Sliwa exits, The Hill reported.

Since June, Mamdani has tried to reach out to moderate and skeptical voters. In August, he met with business leaders including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and 32 Advisors CEO Robert Wolf, who previously chaired UBS Americas. He also addressed an African Methodist church in an effort to connect with Black voters and agreed to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada," a position that had angered moderates.

Wolf, a Democratic donor with close ties to party leaders, including former President Obama, told The Hill he held an hour-long Zoom call with Mamdani after the candidate's meeting with Partnership for New York City. "I applaud that he's reaching out to business leaders and that business leaders are reaching out to him," Wolf said. "It's imperative that the public and private sector work together on areas of agreement and disagreement."

"His big ideas are resonating especially with young people," Wolf said. "In a post-COVID world, if people don't think affordability is front and center, if people didn't learn this was the key issue in the Trump election, then they're out of touch." He added: "If Zohran works with the private sector he can help fix these problems with food insecurity, mobility, housing and health care, then that's a win for New York City."

Mamdani secured an important endorsement last month from New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who had previously raised concerns about his policies. He also received support from Attorney General Letitia James, the Bronx Democratic Party and the Staten Island Democratic Party. The Staten Island party chair later stepped down following protests from other borough Democrats.

However, other lawmakers remain cautious. Congressman Dan Goldman said in an interview with CBS New York's "The Point with Marcia Kramer" that he is not ready to endorse Mamdani. "I've been very clear with him and with New Yorkers that, as mayor, he is ultimately responsible for the safety and security of all New Yorkers and that includes Jewish New Yorkers, who are at heightened fear right now for legitimate reason," Goldman said.

Democratic strategist Basil Smikle told The Hill that Adams's exit puts pressure on lawmakers to choose sides before early voting begins on October 25. "One or all of them are going to have to do something before early voting starts," Smikle said. "And if he ends up winning without their support, that says a lot about the coalition that he has shaped."

But the fundraiser warned that even endorsements from Democratic leaders could backfire. "Frankly, it's a distraction that we don't need," the fundraiser said. "Republicans in the state are already running against the Hochul-Mamdani ticket, and that should give the party some serious warning signs."

"This is a dream come true for Trump and his party," the fundraiser added.

