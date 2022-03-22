19-year old feels motivated by applause for running 10 km every night from workplace to home

Pradeep Mehra, a 19-year-old youth, is winning hearts over the internet after his video of running to about 10 km distance from his workplace to home went viral on social media. This video was posted on Twitter by filmmaker Vinod Kapri.

After getting viral on social media, he spoke tooutside the Mcdonald's outlet in Noida's Sector 16.

Pradeep thanked the filmmaker for making his video and sharing it with people on social media.

"Someone made my video and it went viral. People gave so much love to the video. By this, I feel motivated and people also got motivated. I will say thank you from my heart," he said.

"My goal to join the army has become more resolute. Other people who want to join the army have also got the motivation because of this. Many people have offered to help me. I feel very good," he added.

On being asked about his family, Pradeep said his mother is being treated at a hospital for over a month. "My brother and I are only earning members in our family," he said.

Pradeep also said that he came to Noida around 2-3 months back and started to run 10 kilometres at night from workplace to home as he has no time for practice in the morning.

( With inputs from ANI )

