5 check-ups every man needs

New Delhi, June 15 Most people underestimate the significance of regular examinations. Our hectic and unpredictable lifestyle frequently prevents us from seeking routine preventive care. People usually only come when they are seriously ill. In fact, health surveys show that men are less likely than women to visit doctors. Men over the age of 50 should have a yearly physical examination, while those under the age of 50 should have one every three to five years. Even if you feel healthy, it is critical to have regular check-ups because they help to diagnose disease early and reduce the risk of complications.

5 important health check-ups for men:

The doctor will determine which tests to perform and how frequently they should be performed based on the individual's health conditions. The following tests are recommended for the general population.

* Blood sugar: Risk factors for developing high blood sugar levels include family history of diabetes, obesity. The risk of getting diabetes increases as you grow older. Regular screening for diabetes using fasting, post prandial and HbA1C is recommended for individuals above 40 years. With the family history of diabetes, the screening on a regular interval should be started even as early as above 30 years. Monitoring the blood sugar levels is important to reduced end organ damage. Uncontrolled diabetes increases the risk of heart disease, kidney damage, eye problems and neurological problems.

* Lipid profile: All adults over the age of 35 should get their cholesterol checked every 5 years. You might need to begin screening as early as 20 years of age if you have certain risk factors such as diabetes, smoking, a body mass index above 30, family history of stroke, or first-degree relatives who have had deranged cholesterol levels.High cholesterol levels can increase the risk for heart disease and stroke. People with cardiovascular disease risk factors should monitor cholesterol levels more frequently.

* Blood pressure: Blood pressure is the pressure exerted by your blood on the walls of blood vessels. A high BP puts you at risk of various health conditions like heart disease, kidney disease, and stroke. It is very easy to check your BP at home with the help of automated apparatus. A normal blood pressure level is less than 120/80 mmHg. As the dietary modifications happening due to cultural changes in the society, the onset of hypertension is seen in young adults. Hence adults above age of 18 should have their BP checked at least once. People with comorbidities like diabetes, heart disease or kidney problems should have their blood pressure checked more often.

* Prostate-Specific Antigen

