5 most important vaccinations for dogs

New Delhi, June 27 Anyone who's ever had a pet knows how important it is to get them vaccinated on time to protect them against all known diseases, whether minor or major one. When it comes to dogs, vaccination is paramount early on, along with periodic booster doses afterwards. The full range of puppy vaccinations begin from as early as 6-8 weeks of age, and should be completed within 12-16 months of age, after which, the booster doses usually start, most of them once in a year.

So, to make life easier for pet parents all over, we have detailed the five most important vaccinations for your canine friend!

Rabies

Rabies is a deadly "zoonotic disease" that can spread from animals to human beings, as well. Rabies is transmitted by the Lyssa virus, invading the central nervous system and causing headaches, anxiety, hallucinations, excessive drooling, increased aggressiveness, fear of water, paralysis, and death in almost 100 per cent of cases if infected! Hence, the first and then periodic rabies shots are critical to protect your furry friend, beginning from 12 weeks of age.

Distemper

Distemper, also known as Carre's disease, is a highly contagious viral disease that can lead to acute gastrointestinal issues, respiratory problems such as severe cough with pus-like discharge from the eyes and nose, and even fatal convulsions and paralysis. There is no effective treatment for distemper, and vaccinations from 8 weeks of age are the only way to protect your dog.

Parvovirus

Yet another highly contagious and potentially fatal disease, the Canine Parvovirus is an extremely resistant DNA virus that young pups and older dogs are especially susceptible to. Symptoms usually include severe vomiting, high fever up to 41.5°C, and bloody diarrhoea, and without treatment, young dogs can die from dehydration or intoxication within just 72 hours of contracting the disease. In fact, even animals that have survived the disease can succumb to the long-term consequences within a few years, including immunodeficiency and heart problems. Vaccinations for Parvovirus also begin at eight weeks of age, clubbed with three other shots.

Hepatitis

Caused by the canine adenovirus 1

