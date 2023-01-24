5 Must Read Books on Entrepreneurship in 2023

New Delhi, Jan 24 The only way to find calm and comfort in today's highly uncertain world is via books. Since entrepreneurship has been a hot topic in recent years, several business titans have documented their entrepreneurial journeys.

The top 5 business books you shouldn't miss reading this year are as follows:

Engineered in India: From Dreams to Billion-Dollar Cyient

Authored by BVR Mohan Reddy is the story of a young man who steps out of the precincts of IIT Kanpur in 1974 with a dream in his heart – to become an entrepreneur and contribute to nation-building. Undaunted by the dearth of experience and means to capital in pre-Liberalization India, B.V.R Mohan Reddy's enterprising spirit takes the long and winding road, never losing sight of his ambition. He gains overseas education on scholarship and dons multiple hats before embarking on his life's mission at forty.

Published by: Penguin Random House

Available on: Amazon

Maverick Effect: The Inside Story of India's IT Revolution

In the mid-1970s, a young, twenty-something man living an American dream threw away a lucrative job as a database manager and came back to India. At that time, India had no IT industry to speak of; computers were a novelty, and the nation was trapped in socio-economic backwardness and a labyrinthine License Raj.

Published by: Harper Collins Publishers India

Available on: Amazon

The Dolphin and the Shark: Stories on Entrepreneurship

The Dolphin and the Shark is born out of Namita Thapar's experiences of being a judge on Shark Tank India and running the India business of the pharma company Emcure as well as her own entrepreneurship academy. The book emphasizes how leaders of today need to strike a balance between being a shark

