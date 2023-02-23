7 tips to manage Diabetes during weddings

New Delhi, Feb 23 The wedding season is in full gear in India. Families are gathering to commemorate these happy events, with celebrations. This entails attending dance rehearsals, rushing around to get ready, and overindulging on sweets and refreshments that are high in sugar on numerous occasions.

With relatives saying "muhmeethakijiye"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor