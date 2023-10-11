9 forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navratri

Navratri is a nine-day festival celebrated with great joy and fervour across the country. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and is celebrated twice a year. While Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in Chaitra month which falls in the month of March-April, Sharad Navratri is celebrated in Ashwin month which usually falls in September-October. During Navratri, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped through the nine days. Devotees fast, offer bhog and perform various rituals during this period.



Maa Shailaputri: Also known as the daughter of the mountains, it is believed that maa Sailaputri is the daughter of Himalayas, wife of Lord Shiva and mother of Kartikeya and Ganesha. It is also believed that in her previous incarnation, Maa Shailaputri was Sati, daughter of King Daksha.

Maa Brahmacharini: Worshipped on the second day of Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is the avatar of Maa Durga when she embodies tapa or penance. Followng the path led by Lord Brahma, Maa Durga went through penance to marry Lord Shiva, her husband from previous birth.

Maa Chandraghanta: Also known as the destroyer of demons, Maa Chandraghanta sits on a fierce tiger and has ten hands, armed with trident, mace, bow, arrow, lotus, sword, bell and a waterpot.

Maa Kushmanda: The fourth avatar of Maa Durga, Maa Kushmanda is believed to have created the entire universe, also known as Brahmanda. Her abode is in Anahata Chakra and she is believed to bestow people with good health and wealth.

Maa Skandamata: The fifth avatar of Maa Durga, Maa Skandamata is known for bestowing devotees with salvation, power, prosperity and treasures. Maa Skandamata is four-armed, three-eyed and rides a lion.

Maa Katyayani: Known as the slayer of demon Mahishashura, the sixth avatar of Maa Durga, Maa Katyayani is believed to have been created by the combined energies of all the gods, when their anger against demon Mahishashura manifested in the form of rays.

Maa Kalaratri: One of the fiercest forms of Maa Durga, Maa Kalaratri is known to slay all kinds of demons, ghosts, evil spirits and negative energies.

Maa Mahagauri: According to Hindu mythology, Maa Mahagauri is believes to bestow her devotees with prosperity and good health.

Maa Siddhidhatri: Maa Siddhidhatri is worshipped on the last day of Chaitra Navratri. It is believed that one side of Lord shiva is that of Maa Siddhidhatri.