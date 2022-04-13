90s fashion is back

New Delhi, April 13 They say fashion repeats itself every ten years and the 90s were an unforgettable fashion decade! Here's a look at some comeback trends this season.

Dungarees

You remember wearing them as a child, and now that you're an adult, you won't mind wearing them again! Parineeti Chopra rocks a pair with a typical 90s stripe -shirt.

Mesh Tops

Mesh tops are not new in fashion nor are they gym wear, in fact, it was popular in the 1990s as well thrown over a pair of body hugging leggings. Deepika Padukone slays in this glam style.

Denim Shirts

A perennial favourite amongst the hip and stylish, a denim shirt goes a long dressed up or down to your taste. Bhatt wears hers in the modern half tuck-in style, but Urmila Matondkar championed the look in the 1990s.

Denim Shorts

Wear the long or short, or even the mom short style which is a loose-fitting high-waisted shorts which was a big in the 1990s. Kangana teams her pair with a t-shirt and ankle length boots.

Pinafore

Remember the cute little pinafore Anjali wore in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'? It's taken a stylish new turn, with patchwork and a shorter length. Kriti Sanon steals the look in her green pinafore.

Cold shoulder

The cold was a part of Karishma Kapoor's style in the 1990s for her film 'Raja Hindustani' and now three decades later Shraddha Kapoor teams hers with a pair of jeans.

The Layering Kimono jacket

A go to for everyone the long over shirt or kimono style jacket is a hit. Sonakshi Sinha carries one as her daily go-to but it was Preity Zinta who wore it often in the 1990s.

