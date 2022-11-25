A bigger, better and bolder sporting hub

New Delhi, Nov 25 Nike and retail partner Camp India Pvt Ltd unveiled the ultimate manifestation of sport and wellness, Nike Delhi, in the nation's capital at Select CITYWALK. The store puts a revitalised focus on women and member services to inspire Delhi-ites to make sport a daily habit. It has been serving fitness enthusiasts who live, work, and play in South Delhi's Saket District for the past 15 years.

The store's newly renovated layout adheres to Nike's three guiding principles of bringing access to sport, adding value to the community, and creating a destination that brings members and customers closer to one another. It features a wide range of Nike products across running, training, lifestyle, yoga, and basketball.

Nike Delhi offers services like Women's First Hour, where female members receive priority shopping and appointment hours to browse without having to line up, bra and tights fittings, as well as exclusive styling sessions for their family and friends, all with the goal of innovating and elevating the women's shopping experience.

The most recent offering, Nike By You, is an exciting new addition. It offers a range of hyperlocal products that enable brand members to customise their totes and tees with artwork made by local artists, alter caps with iconic Nike embroidered patches, or have dubrae and aglets heat-pressed with initials or favourite numbers.

Treadmill trials will also be made available so that buyers may try on shoes before making a purchase as they grow more picky about how to improve their performance. The performance-focused Nike Delhi store will have shoes worn by Nike athletes including Mo Farah, Eliud Kipchoge, and Shelly Ann Fraser Price, such as the Vaporefly and Alphafly models.

"Nike Delhi is a meeting point of sport, culture, youth and style," said Tarundeep Singh, Senior Director Nike Stores, Southeast Asia & India. "The store has been thoughtfully redesigned to bring the best of innovations for the fitness enthusiasts, serve women better, create more opportunities for kids to get active and offer a seamless end-to-end consumer experience to our members."

Said Anand S Ahuja, Founder & Chairman of Camp India Pvt. Ltd., "Nike Delhi has been the capital's premiere destinations for sport lovers. In our 15th year of operation, we are creating a space that will encourage Nike loyalists to express themselves more whether it is through dance fitness, running, yoga, basketball Nike

