A collaboration that celebrates the delights of childhood experiences

New Delhi, Sep 10 What better way to commemorate the spirit of "bouncing back" than with a twist of nostalgia when the world around us starts to live, work, holiday and see family and friends outside of home once again?

It's "The Time To Mickey", a collaboration collection that celebrates the delights of childhood experiences that bring Disney's iconic figure Mickey Mouse to life, has been released by 'The Label Life', India's well-known celebrity lifestyle brand!

This edit of thirty styles, suitably titled "It's The Time To Mickey," is inspired by the iconic Mickey Mouse, although in a different form! This collection stands out for its atypical depiction of Mickey in the shape of intriguing graphics like doodles and scribbles that are embellishing the outfits in unusual locations and formats.

Although Mickey is drawn in his trademark colours, the pop colours of the clothing give the image a cheery vibe. With a variety of designs in the collection, including airy dresses and transitional separates, you can easily transition into easy ensembles for work, your upcoming vacation, or even a fast Sunday brunch.

The collection finds its muse in none other than the brand's Style Editor, Malaika Arora, in an avatar where nostalgia gets a cool upgrade!

"There is nothing more nostalgic than Mickey Mouse and his fun, playful energy we have all grown up with! The Disney x The Label Life collection celebrates the joy of nostalgia and is everything you need now! And of course, the collection portrays my favourite Mickey Mouse in our signature elevated styles with jumpsuits and co-ords," says Malaika Arora, Style Editor, The Label Life.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor