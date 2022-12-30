A local language is important when choosing international travel destination

New Delhi, Dec 30 The "Most 2022 Phrase" is "Please don't cancel my plans". Duolingo a leading online learning platform, selected this phrase, found in its English for Spanish speakers course, to reflect the tone and overall feeling of the year which saw record number of flight cancellations, natural disasters in vacation spots, and soaring travel costs.

Alongside the "Most 2022 Phrase", the platform also launched the company's third global Language Report, which examines the latest language trends based on data from millions of learners. The 2022 Language Report provides thoughtful analysis and unique insights into what learners want to study and why.

This year's global data shows how reopened borders and eased travel restrictions impacted learners' study choices. Key findings reveal:

Ukrainian language learning surged. More than 1.3 million people around the world began studying Ukrainian in a show of solidarity following Russia's invasion in February, making it the fastest-growing course this year.

English remains the most popular language to learn globally and ranks #2 even in the U.S. The top ten languages studied around the world are

