A monthly curtain raiser

New Delhi, Jan 2 It's an exciting moment because performers are performing on stage, and the spotlight is back and shining brightly. A terrific programme of presentations has the NCPA buzzing. The NCPA theatre division produces, stages, and hosts top-notch theatre that amuses, engages, and inspires.

We want to reach the broadest and most varied audience we can. bringing a combination of live and filmed events in many languages to our flexible choice of facilities. Our programming features the very finest regional, national, and international performers, and includes everything from new writing to physical theatre, musicals, live and online broadcasts, spoken word, classic movies, and stand-up comedy.

Coming up in January:

Comedy for Comedy's Sake

An NCPA Off-Stage Presentation In collaboration with Comedy Ladder

Comedy - English, Hindi - 16 years + - 1 hour 30 minutes

Date - Saturday, 7th January 2023

Time - 7 PM

Venue - Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Tickets - Available here

Synopsis: With four full house shows, Comedy for Comedy's Sake is back with another stellar lineup. The show is produced by Comedy Ladder in association with the NCPA.

Performers: Shreeja Chaturvedi, Jeeya Sethi, Gursimran Khamba, Sahil Shah, Shamik Chakrabarti & Siddharth Dudeja

Mandi

The Indian Express Film Club screening in association with NCPA

Film Screening - Hindi - 12 years + ; 178 minutes

Date - Tuesday, 10th January 2023

Time - 6:30 PM

Venue - Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA

Tickets - Free Entry, on a first come first serve basis

Synopsis: Shabana Azmi plays Rukmini, the madam of a bordello. The most talented among Rukmini's girls is Zeenat

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor