A new look for Mumbai's iconic restaurant

New Delhi, Jan 13 Mumbai's favourite go-to brand for a substantial Chinese lunch, Mainland China, is commemorating its existence in the Indian F&B business for more than 25 years. The company has given its location in Andheri West a fresh new appearance and menu to mark the occasion!

The resturant has played a prominent role in Mumbai's F&B culture because of its reputation for authentic cuisine, mouthwatering flavours, impeccable service, and a consistent experience. While consistency continues to be at the core of what they do, mainland China has undergone a modern makeover in order to stay up with the times and appeal to the adventurous spirit of Gen Y and Z.

The elaborately carved double doors in the Andheri outpost open up into an enhanced dining experience with opulent marble embellishments that will instantly transport diners to a fine-dining location.

Customers can eat at the Maroon Dining Room, which offers a private dining experience par excellence, for a cosy dinner with close friends. The colour scheme centres on the thoughtful shade of maroon, giving the space an aura of cosy warmth befitting a regal setting. The Executive Manager and Master Chef provide a custom service to go along with this.

The menu takes inspiration from the evolving gastronomic landscapes of Hongkong and Shanghai, and offers a Neo-Chinese experience that these places are known for. With a contemporary take on traditional recipes, the menu offers a vast variety of options that will give patrons a flavour of Shanghai and Hong Kong's cutting edge international culinary scene.

With a plethora of options to choose from, patrons will be delighted by the new dim sums that have been added to the menu. Introduction of Black truffle into the recipes, textured noodles like broad Udon Noodles and Vermicelli Noodles, and a full fledged Bao Bun Slider are few of the gastronomical delights one can experience at the new outlet.

The contemporary makeover does not dismiss traditional recipes. San Pei Hot Cinese and Golden Egg Fried Rice with Braised Spinach Tofu are an ode to dishes from the Ming Dynasty, and a throwback to the brand's first menu launched in 1993. The dessert menu crafted with modern and traditional inspirations has scrumptious options waiting to be discovered.

The guests can watch the bartenders produce cutting-edge concoctions in a large, interactive bar, which is a visual treat for everyone. The bar's distinctive tea infusions are made with Chinese ingredients from the beverage menu, like Blooming tea. A distinctive mixology experience is expected to be provided through cutting-edge concepts, untried ingredients, and extraordinary creations.

The new, refreshed ambiance brings with the makeover enhances the experience of loyal patrons and welcomes the new generation to discover the brand in its oriental entirety.

This culinary upgrade comes without a change in the pricing and is set to offer guests an amplified experience of Mainland China's legacy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor