A playful pack that celebrates India's deliciousness

New Delhi, Jan 17 The vibrant new packaging for Glenmorangie Highland single malt whisky, created to showcase the taste of its single malt in India, is unveiled today. The brand has redesigned its packaging with an exquisite new bottle, vibrant colours, and fun touches, drawing inspiration from its whisky's award-winning flavours.

This continues the brand's unwavering quest to delight consumers by bringing the whimsy of its whisky to life in the most beautiful ways. The "Delicious Design Project," an immersive digital art X music experience that reimagined brand enjoyment moments, was recently launched in India. The global pack will now be introduced in India to highlight the close link Glenmorangie has with exceptional design.

To give greater room for taste and aroma, they create their delicate, fruity spirit in the highest stills in Scotland, some of which are as tall as giraffes. Then they let it mature in the best casks available to the world's whisky enthusiasts. The Original, The Lasanta, and The Quinta Ruban, three of Glenmorangie's core single malts, have new packaging that honours their inventiveness and the amazing flavours they produce.

The new look transforms all parts of Glenmorangie's packaging, combining elegance, luxurious materials and a sense of fun. The bottle is reimagined with an even more elegant shape, featuring wider shoulders, a tapered neck and stopper, and a swirled detail inspired by Glenmorangie's Signet icon on the base. The carton and labels are designed to stand out boldly on shelves, vividly coloured to reflect the flavours of each whisky. Curving linework runs through the packaging, reflecting the fluidity of the liquid, the wood in which Glenmorangie is aged and the Distillery's undulating Highland surroundings. The wordmark split across four lines in a playful design will further increase visual impact in stores. A new tone of voice brings the whiskies' flavours to the fore, the brand's symbol, the giraffe, is showcased on the back of the carton. The packaging will be rolled out in India from January 2023.

To give greater room for taste and aroma, they create their delicate, fruity spirit in the highest stills in Scotland, some of which are as tall as giraffes. Then they let it mature in the best casks available to the world's whisky enthusiasts. The Original, The Lasanta, and The Quinta Ruban, three of Glenmorangie's core single malts, have new packaging that honours their inventiveness and the amazing flavours they produce.

The new look transforms all parts of Glenmorangie's packaging, combining elegance, luxurious materials and a sense of fun. The bottle is reimagined with an even more elegant shape, featuring wider shoulders, a tapered neck and stopper, and a swirled detail inspired by Glenmorangie's Signet icon on the base. The carton and labels are designed to stand out boldly on shelves, vividly coloured to reflect the flavours of each whisky. Curving linework runs through the packaging, reflecting the fluidity of the liquid, the wood in which Glenmorangie is aged and the Distillery's undulating Highland surroundings. The wordmark split across four lines in a playful design will further increase visual impact in stores. A new tone of voice brings the whiskies' flavours to the fore, the brand's symbol, the giraffe, is showcased on the back of the carton. The packaging will be rolled out in India from January 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor