A sustainable start to Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2023

By Nimerta C Sharan

New Delhi, March 10 Summer is here and we're ready to witness what's trending on the fashion front this season. Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India kickstarted on March 9 at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai. Over the past few years, there's been so much conversation around sustainability it's gone mainstream and it's here to stay for all the right reasons. Here are the highlights from Day 1 which was dedicated to all things eco-fashion.



A befitting platform:

INIFD (Inter National Institute of Fashion Design) Gen Next 2023 winners KoAi, KoyToy, Hiro and Rudrakash Dwivedi presented their respective collections. While KoAi focussed on easy prints and airy silhouettes, KoyToy opted for bright colours and cool motifs. Dwidevi's collection, "Scintilla" consisted of striking ensembles made from metallic trimmings. Hiro's clothes that took inspiration from the post-apocalyptic world, were all about smart layering combined with interesting techniques such as stone washing, ruching and smocking.



S for sustainable saris:

Known for her beautiful handwoven saris, designer Anavila Misra presented her collection, "Dabu". More than 10 years in the business, Misra has created her own version of the classic drape modern, light and authentic. With this collection, the designer has worked around block printing, vegetable dyeing and muted tones. It was the styling and the raw draping that enhanced the overall look.

Cool casuals:

