A taste of Spain in the heart of national capital

New Delhi, June 22 Diners all over the world prefer sharing small tasting plates of food over wine, so they get to taste more than one thing. This is especially true for Spain where the Tapas culture is vibrant. Tapa in Spanish refers to snack or an appetizer, which may be cold or served hot. Tapas has evolved from being a casual post work get-together with friends over snacks and Sangria, to a signify sophisticated cuisine and an evening indulging in appetizers and champagne.

Tapas can be combined to make a full meal too. This culture has expanded beyond Spanish shores, and is slowly gaining ground in the Capital. Those who have a passion for food head can swing by The Claridges Hotel, New Delhi, for a taste of the Spanish way of life. Situated in heart of Lutyen's Delhi, its famous Mediterranean restaurant, Sevilla, is celebrating World Tapas Day offering a variety of small plates featuring Spanish delectable, Sangria Rosso and Sangria Bianco along with an enviable selection of wines.

Tapas Day

The formal outdoor seating is perfect for a romantic evening or a celebration with your loved one. For couples who are on a date for the first time, the setting is ideal. Tickle your taste buds which an array of cold tapas featuring mixed olives and cheese. As the evening progresses turn to bite size hot tapas choices like Patatas bravas, Croquetas, Spanish Omlette and meatballs. The garlic shrimps in olive oil

