A tryst with destiny

By Nayanaa Kanodia

New Delhi, March 21 I take in the full range of our world with receptive thought, comprehension, and a lighthearted approach to my keen impressions. I visualise the point where the abilities of imagination and foresight collide with thinking delusions. My vibrant images, for which I am regarded as the leading practitioner of the L'Art Naif style, are a manifestation of the peculiarity of the Indian situation, wherein westernisation occurred without displacing fundamentally traditional characteristics of identity that form the foundation of Indian society.



Through my brightly coloured paintings with figures looking straight out from the canvas, I bring a contemplative mirror effect in the viewer's mind, in which the duality of observer and observed gradually disappears. Another chief element of my work is multiple narrations in one frame with vivacious depiction of visual symbols of everyday life, intricate patterns and details where I present a picture within a picture to indicate toward the experiential perplexity rooted in the multiplicity of reality.

I believe in constructing fantastic versions of accessible scenes, both rural and urban utopias. A picture of the moment is built in which whole histories and relationships are made visible. My work is all about time and through my paintings, time is movement held still.

One can grasp the complexity and nuance of my vision only after abandoning society's typical notions and then keenly observing the relationships and components at play. The projected images serve as a veneer, behind which an infinite number of experiences and interpretations are possible.

Behind the pedantically accurate and yet often misjudged, the world is so true, naked and ludicrous that we gasp as we recognise it. In spite of the lure of the luxurious comforts of home, man embraces nature. Ideas flow, senses come alive, and we come to terms with our existence.

My body of work shows the close bond man has with nature, a union that helps him regain his lost innocence, enjoying a solace that can be derived from the peace and quiet of our environment.

Although a number of the paintings are set indoors, trees, foliage and birds are skillfully integrated, the works evoke the light and sensation of wandering in an ornamental garden," says Nayanaa Kanodia.

A total of 35 works will be on display, medium being oil on canvas and mixed media on paper. Part of the proceeds will be going to CPAA (Cancer Patients Aid Association)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor