A unique beauty initiative

By IANS | Published: October 16, 2022 02:09 PM 2022-10-16T14:09:03+5:30 2022-10-16T14:20:08+5:30

New Delhi, Oct 16 7,500 stakeholders from more than 50 nations attended Cosmoprof India, a B2B event for ...

A unique beauty initiative | A unique beauty initiative

A unique beauty initiative

Next

New Delhi, Oct 16 7,500 stakeholders from more than 50 nations attended Cosmoprof India, a B2B event for India's constantly expanding and diversifying beauty business. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the USA have all registered significant involvement.

The Italian Trade Agency

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Cosmoprof india Cosmoprof india india New Delhi The new delhi municipal council Delhi south-west Indi Uk-india Republic of india India india New-delhi Gia india