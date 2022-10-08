A visual adventure to this festive season's celebrations

New Delhi, Oct 8 H&M India unveils its holiday collection, which includes western clothing and home goods, with an equally colourful and stylized advertising campaign. The third return of the brand's holiday campaign, "Brighter Than Ever," is a wholly new interpretation of the song that captures the progression of modern celebrations.

The brand has published immersive narratives about the common desire and hope to celebrate the way we used to with the launch of the inaugural Brighter Than Ever campaign in 2020. Even if the world may be returning to normal after two years, we feel more optimistic than ever about seemingly "regular" activities like games night with friends or a day at home with our family. With the help of the character of a mysteriously magical Liftman and with each character's story arc meant to represent our own nuanced and personal preferences when it comes to making the holiday season special, the joyride of a film transports us to these prized personal versions of Brighter Than Ever.

Packed with magical realism, the film is set inside the artfully inspired universe of an old art-deco building's manually operated elevator. The Liftman, played by actor Jim Sarbh, transports each character to their prized personal versions of Brighter Than Ever. He magically opens doorways to exactly what the passengers of his elevator are in search of. A young resident of the building who is setting base in a new city, played by actress Manushi Chhillar, is transported to the comfort and warmth she craves. A shy teenager, played by actress Chum Darang, is ferried to familiarity, while a fun-chasing influencer, played by actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari, is pulled into a very exclusive dance-party while the kids of the building are on the lookout for the next new adventure, and a party-loving couple, played by actress Isha Talwar and musician Zaeden, are surprised with an electrifying celebration.

With an emphasis on electric hot pink, tones of purple and lilac, warm shades of reds and oranges, as well as strong statement sequins in gold and silver, the collection pieces radiate a lively and joyful colour palette. The full holiday collection includes items for Women. It includes a selection of party-ready blazers, shirts, dresses, tops, skirts, slacks, and accessories that will make whoever is wearing them shine Brighter Than Ever.

"Each year we continue to build the 'Brighter Than Ever' offering, giving it a new narrative that resonates with the ever-evolving times we live in. A visual delight with an undercurrent of magic, we're proud to associate with such a diverse and talented star cast for this year's campaign. With the desire to create the best offering for our customers, we are driven to provide a wide range of festive wear across categories that are stylish yet designed for everyday wear at incredible price points." says, says, Mr. Amit Kothari, Regional Head of Customer Activation & Marketing - H&M South Asia.

The H&M HOME items from this year's holiday collection are entirely Made in India.

Starting on October 5, 2022, the collection will be sold in shops and online at www.hm.com and Myntra in India.

