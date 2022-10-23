Actress Amyra Dastur shares her haircare routine

New Delhi, Oct 23 The versatile actress Amyra Dastur, who has appeared in numerous Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu films, has just utterly blown us away with her gorgeous hair. She is not only stunning but also adaptable when it comes to her amazing sense of style in both clothing and cosmetic regimen. She exudes confidence, style, and boldness. Amyra has always opted for natural looks, whether it be her hair, makeup, or light silhouettes. The actress's hair is seriously shiny and wavy, giving us big hair goals.

Amyra reveals the secrets to her at home haircare routine.

The following are 3 simple hacks suggested by her can easily be followed by anyone and one can get smooth, bouncy, and soft hair just like hers.

Amyra suggests Oiling and Head massage once every week

Amyra says, "I remember during my school days when my mum used to champi my hair, it was so therapeutic. Now because of hectic shoot schedules and travelling, I sometimes miss my mum's warm champi , but as good habits last forever, I make sure to massage my hair with oil once every week. There are certain ingredients which are superfoods for your hair and scalp, that's why I always ensure to follow a clean beauty routine.

Hair & Care is my go-to product for a nice head champi massage, it has plant-based extracts like Aloe Vera, Green Tea and Olive Oil, these ingredients really matter to me as they can even reverse the hair damage, the signs like frizzy, dullness, hair breakage and what not."

Did you know a 10 mins champi can increase blood circulation which further leads to boosting hair growth? We should give it a try; we would rather suggest let's do it together.

Amyra's quick haircare tip - Use wide Tooth jade comb

Detangling is really important, but one has to use the right comb to get numerous benefits from it. Using a wide tooth comb especially made from jade stone, prevents hair breakage, and helps in making your tresses strong from its root. It is gentle on the scalp and provides pressure points which in turn improves blood circulation and hair health. Amyra says, "This particular comb I really enjoy using as it very calming and it gently detangles my hair, because of regular usage it has reduced my split ends and hair fall."

Amyra's not so ordinary hack - Use Silk Pillow

The trend of using silk pillowcases is making waves amongst the Gen Z and Millennials on Instagram, but for all good reasons. Silk pillowcases are soft and light, they provide gentle and cleaner surface for your hair. Regular usage of it provides less friction on hair preventing any damage and irritation. Additionally, silk pillowcases prevent the onset of dryness and frizz. Amyra says, "It's not just about a good night's sleep but also a good beauty sleep. This small swap in pillowcases has done wonders to my hair."

