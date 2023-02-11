Aditya Birla Group forays into premium casual dining

New Delhi, Feb 11 In partnership with renowned Indian chef and restaurateur Rahul Akerkar, the Aditya Birla Group has announced its entry into the fast-growing premium casual dining industry. Aditya Birla New Age (ABNA), the group's hospitality division, plans to establish luxury casual dining restaurant chains all throughout India. The goal of ABNA, a company sponsored by Aryaman Vikram Birla, is to build the most favoured house of food and beverage brands in India.

Commenting on the foray, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited and Founder, ABNA, said, "The dynamism and buoyancy of the Indian consumption story is driving a preference for premium experiences. High disposable income among the rising middle class in India, and the expansion of the urban cosmopolitan lifestyle is driving the boom in dining out behaviour. Therefore, the demand for premium casual dining restaurants (PCDR) is expected to increase across India as consumers seek new dining experiences. Our vision is to build the best F&B Brands, with a clear focus on both quality and value for customers. Our partnership with Rahul Akerkar, who has a unique culinary style, is a step in this direction. We are excited at the prospect of developing a distinct PCDR chain. We are in advanced stages of project execution and aim to launch the first restaurant in Mumbai next quarter."

One of India's first successful chef restaurateur entrepreneurs, Rahul Akerkar is renowned for setting industry trends with his innovative, ingredient-driven cuisine and friendly, attentive service. He is now a Creative Director and Director Cuisine for the wholly owned subsidiary of ABNA, where he will be in charge of the restaurant's idea and culinary direction.

Commenting on the partnership, Rahul Akerkar said, "I am thrilled to join the team at ABNA and introduce our latest concept - a casual, neighbourhood, restaurant for all seasons, weeknight dates, or lunches with a co-worker. The food with a European backbone, is an ode to my mixed Indian & European parentage and my travels across the globe. Much of the cooking will be over live fire with bold, clean flavours, demonstrating a commitment to the freshest ingredients available & an impeccable flair for combining them."

ABNA presently runs Jolie's, a members-only club in Mumbai's Worli neighbourhood that is equivalent to the best in the world and covers 30,000 square feet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor