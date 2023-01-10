Advisory on guidelines for diabetic patients in Covid-19

New Delhi, Jan 10 India is tightening up its preventive steps against the impending Covid storm in light of the spike of corona cases in China, which is anticipated to have serious global repercussions.

People with underlying medical illnesses including diabetes, heart problems, hypertension, respiratory diseases, kidney troubles, etc. are even more at risk of contracting Covid, therefore the reissued Covid notice has caused them to express alarm.

Numerous studies have shown that persons with diabetes who contract the Coronavirus are more likely to experience severe pneumonia and inflammation, hospitalisation, requirement for a ventilator support device, and fatality. Due to their weakened immune systems, people with diabetes are more susceptible to serious complications from internal infections, particularly when the virus is contagious.

Be ready for the unexpected pandemic crisis if you have diabetes or have a family member who has been diagnosed with diabetes of any kind. What you can do to protect your family and yourself is listed below:

Abide by the standard protocol and guidelines given by the government of India regarding symptoms, hygiene practices, washing hands with soap or sanitizing hands, etc.

Avoid venturing outside as much as possible and if not then follow social distancing measures properly.

Take your medications regularly and don't skip them off and on. Ensure that you have sufficient stock of your diabetes medicines. Always keep your drugs to treat hypoglycemia or any other diabetes condition handy.

Check your blood sugars regularly and make sure you are in good control range.

Make sure you carry or have extra insulin supplies in case the lockdown strikes back.

Do not hoard medicines and supplies out of panic, as the government will ensure the uninterrupted supply of medicines and drugs.

Do not self-medicate. Always consult your treating physician before using any medication.

Be watchful for signs of hypoglycemia

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor