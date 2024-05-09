Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Quotes, Messages and Wishes to Share with Family and Friends

Akshaya Tritiya in 2024 falls on Friday, May 10th, 2024. This auspicious day is celebrated by Hindus and Jains as a festival of the spring season in India. It is named after the third lunar day of the month of Vasant or Vaisakha according to the Hindu Panchang. Akshaya Tritiya is considered a day of infinite good luck, symbolized by the Sanskrit word "Akshaya," meaning endless. Here are wishes and quotes for your loved ones.

1. "Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya by planting seeds of positivity, knowing they will yield a bountiful harvest."

2. "Akshaya Tritiya is a day of new beginnings and endless possibilities. May you find success in all your endeavors."

3. "As you celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, may you be blessed with an abundance of wealth, wisdom, and wellness."

4. "May Akshaya Tritiya be a gateway to new opportunities, everlasting prosperity, and boundless joy."

5. "On this Akshaya Tritiya, may your life be filled with the richness of good fortune, health, and joy."