Almonds in a tastier way
By IANS | Published: April 3, 2022 10:47 AM2022-04-03T10:47:59+5:302022-04-03T10:55:15+5:30
New Delhi, April 3 A healthy diet never sounds appealing because it reminds us of the rustic and ...
New Delhi, April 3 A healthy diet never sounds appealing because it reminds us of the rustic and bland taste of nuts. However, this is merely a misunderstanding that causes people to abandon a healthy diet. Chef Manish Mehrotra shares how to prepare almonds the right way.
Almond & Sweet Potato Toast
Ingredients
. Almond with skin 3/4 cup
. Bread slice 3-4 no
. Diced roast sweet potato 2 cups
. Sea salt to taste
. Black pepper powder 1/2 tsp
. Chaat masala 1/2 tsp
. Chopped fresh coriander 2 tsp
. Lemon juice 2 tsp
. Chopped root ginger 1 tsp
. Chopped green chilli 1/2 tsp
. Green chutney 1 tbsp
. Olive oil 1 tsp
. Mayonnaise 1tsp
Method:
. Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degrees celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers once it is cool
. In a bowl, add dice of roast sweet potato with salt, pepper, chaat masala, lemon juice, chop ginger, chopped green chilli, green chutney and mayonnaise. toss it well to mix evenly.
. Toast the bread till golden colour.
. Layer the mix of diced sweet potato over toasted bread and drizzle olive oil over it.
. Sprinkle the almond slivers on it and serve.
Almond & Cauliflower Rice Salad
Ingredients:
. Almond with skin 1 cup
. Pulsed cauliflower 2 cups
. Sea salt to taste
. Black pepper powder 1/2 tsp
. Chopped fresh coriander 1 tbsp
. Lemon juice 2 tsp
. Chopped root ginger 1 tsp
. Chopped green chilli 1 tsp
. Cumin seed 1/2 tsp
. Olive oil 2 tbsp
Method:
. Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers, once it is cooled.
. In a pan, heat olive oil and crackle cumin seed, add chopped ginger, chopped green chilli and saute for 10-15 seconds.
. Stir-in pulsed cauliflower and cook for a minute or till tender.
. Take off the pan from flame and finish up with lemon juice, freshly chopped coriander and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
. Add roasted slivered almonds to it.
. Serve fluffy textured pulao.
Almond & Amaranth Kebab
Ingredients:
For almond kebab
. Whole almond 1/4 cup
. Amaranth flour 1/2cup
. Almond flour 1/2 cup
. Chopped ginger 2 tsp
. Chopped garlic 1 tsp
. Chopped green chilli 1 tsp
. Chopped red onions 3 tbsp
. Boiled potato mashed 2 tbsp
. Salt to taste
. Red chilli powder 1/2 tsp
. Garam masala powder 1/4 tsp
. Freshly chopped coriander leaves 1 tbsp
. Oil
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app