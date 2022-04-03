Almonds in a tastier way

New Delhi, April 3 A healthy diet never sounds appealing because it reminds us of the rustic and bland taste of nuts. However, this is merely a misunderstanding that causes people to abandon a healthy diet. Chef Manish Mehrotra shares how to prepare almonds the right way.

Almond & Sweet Potato Toast

Ingredients

. Almond with skin 3/4 cup

. Bread slice 3-4 no

. Diced roast sweet potato 2 cups

. Sea salt to taste

. Black pepper powder 1/2 tsp

. Chaat masala 1/2 tsp

. Chopped fresh coriander 2 tsp

. Lemon juice 2 tsp

. Chopped root ginger 1 tsp

. Chopped green chilli 1/2 tsp

. Green chutney 1 tbsp

. Olive oil 1 tsp

. Mayonnaise 1tsp

Method:

. Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degrees celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers once it is cool

. In a bowl, add dice of roast sweet potato with salt, pepper, chaat masala, lemon juice, chop ginger, chopped green chilli, green chutney and mayonnaise. toss it well to mix evenly.

. Toast the bread till golden colour.

. Layer the mix of diced sweet potato over toasted bread and drizzle olive oil over it.

. Sprinkle the almond slivers on it and serve.

Almond & Cauliflower Rice Salad

Ingredients:

. Almond with skin 1 cup

. Pulsed cauliflower 2 cups

. Sea salt to taste

. Black pepper powder 1/2 tsp

. Chopped fresh coriander 1 tbsp

. Lemon juice 2 tsp

. Chopped root ginger 1 tsp

. Chopped green chilli 1 tsp

. Cumin seed 1/2 tsp

. Olive oil 2 tbsp

Method:

. Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers, once it is cooled.

. In a pan, heat olive oil and crackle cumin seed, add chopped ginger, chopped green chilli and saute for 10-15 seconds.

. Stir-in pulsed cauliflower and cook for a minute or till tender.

. Take off the pan from flame and finish up with lemon juice, freshly chopped coriander and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

. Add roasted slivered almonds to it.

. Serve fluffy textured pulao.

Almond & Amaranth Kebab

Ingredients:

For almond kebab

. Whole almond 1/4 cup

. Amaranth flour 1/2cup

. Almond flour 1/2 cup

. Chopped ginger 2 tsp

. Chopped garlic 1 tsp

. Chopped green chilli 1 tsp

. Chopped red onions 3 tbsp

. Boiled potato mashed 2 tbsp

. Salt to taste

. Red chilli powder 1/2 tsp

. Garam masala powder 1/4 tsp

. Freshly chopped coriander leaves 1 tbsp

. Oil

