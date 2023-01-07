An ideal recipe book for folks suffering from lifestyle disorders

New Delhi, Jan 7 According to the World Health Organization, around 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, with the majority living in low and middle-income countries, and diabetes is directly responsible for 1.5 million fatalities each year. Diabetes has been progressively increasing in both the number of cases and the prevalence during the last few decades.

"Diabetes is a chronic, metabolic disease characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor